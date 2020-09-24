NCB Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone To Join On Sept 26; Rakul Preet Will Be Present On Friday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe. Deepika has acknowledged the summons and will be joining the investigation on Saturday, September 26.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash will join the probe tomorrow, September 25. According to sources, Rakul Preet took off from Hyderabad and will land in Mumbai around 8:20 pm. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will land in Mumbai tonight at around 10 PM.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the residence of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is expected to arrive from Goa on Thursday ahead of her appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official said. A team from the Dadar police station has been deployed outside 'Beaumonde Towers' in Prabhadevi, where the 34-year-old actor owns an apartment, as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Earlier, NCB sources had claimed that there was a "reference" to Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the statement of Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in the case. On Thursday morning, fashion designer Simone Khambata, who was summoned by the NCB to join the probe, reached the agency's guest house in south Mumbai around 9.30 am, an official said.

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

