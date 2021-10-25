NCB Informant Bhanushali Denies BJP Link In Aryan Case: 'I Acted As Responsible Citizen'

One of the nine witnesses in the sensational Mumbai's cruise drug bust case, Manish Bhanushali once again on Monday refuted claims of Bharatiya Janata Party's links to the arrest of 20 people, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Bhanushali asserted that he was in fact informed of the rave party at the cruise by a friend, and as a responsible citizen of the country, had carried forward the information to the NCB.

'No BJP link in Mumbai's cruise drug bust case

"On 1st (October), a friend of mine told me that there would be a rave party on October 2," Manish Bhanushali said, adding that there is absolutely no connection of the case with BJP.

The witness said, "Just like thousand others, I am also a simple worker of the BJP, and there's nothing more to it. I carried forward the information as soon as I got it as a responsible citizen of the country, and not as a worker of any party."

The statement of Manish Bhanushali comes at a time when questions are being raised on the independence of the witnesses of the case, after one witness - KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, alleged that he heard talks about a ₹18 crore deal between Gosawi and one Sam D'Souza, related to Mumbai drug bust case. Of this, ₹8 crore was to be given to Wankhede, Sail alleged.

Thereafter, NCP leader Nawab Malik has alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP in the Mumbai cruise drug bust, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links. NCB has maintained that the agency did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa,. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son) were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB.

As yet, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.