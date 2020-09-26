NCB Issues Statement After Marathon Grilling Of Sara, Shraddha, Deepika; Kshitij Arrested

NCB Deputy DG (Southwest Region), Mutha Ashok Jain addressed the media on Saturday evening after 3 of Bollywood's top actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were interrogated by the central agency in the course of the day. The official placed facts before the media and refused to divulge details of the interrogation conducted on Saturday claiming that the review will be produced before the Honourable court on Sunday.

Jain also stated that Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrest by the NCB and he will be brought to the NDPS court on Sunday. He also revealed that no further summons have been issued for Deepika, Shraddha, Sara and Karishma Prakash as on Saturday and refused to comment on their future actions with regards to the Bollywood actors. The NCB chief addressed the status of the agency's interrogation into the matter until now and shared that it has recovered substantial evidence until now.

He said that about 18 people have been arrested in this case and many have been interrogated as well. NCB will review the statements recorded until now and then decide on a course of action soon. Jain remained tight-lipped on further details of the investigation and asserted that everything will be placed before the Honourable court.

Moreover, the NCB official also clarified that the ongoing probe into Bollywood's drug nexus has no connection to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about the alleged drug party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar at his residence in 2019.

Bollywood A-listers appear before NCB

Deepika Padukone, along with her manager Karishma Prakash, was quizzed by the central agency at their Guest House in Mumbai on Saturday for nearly 6 hours. The actor, who was summoned after WhatsApp chats of Jaya Saha (Rhea Chakraborty's ex-manager) revealed her history of drug consumption, reportedly admitted to the same before the NCB. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were summoned at the NCB Zonal office and asper sources, have denied any drug consumption in their respective statements

