NCB Launches Drive Against Psychotropic Drugs Trafficking, Arrests Four Persons

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched a special drive against psychotropic drugs trafficking through darknet indexing, crawling and cataloguing the main leads for the operation. Till now, NCB has arrested four persons after busting an entire network that included a manufacturer along with the wholesale distributor and shipper. The current operation lasted for at least 10 days and 34 seizures were made in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand.

It was also found out that the destinations of the consignments were primarily to the United States, the UK, Europe and other nations. NCB confiscated a total of 30.5 lakhs of psychotropic drugs, 70,000 Codeine Based Cough Syrups (CBCS) and 14.895 Kg Amphetamine drug. Hence, NCB’s drive against psychotropic drugs led to the seizure of 90 lacs of the psychotropic drug along with 1 lac of CBCS this year in Delhi NCR. In order to escape the drug law enforcement detection, the syndicate used to conceal the psychotropic drugs in herbal supplement packages

NCB arrests six in Mumbai

On April 8, NCB arrested six persons in separate operations in Mumbai and separate operations in the city and seized 123 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), 30gm curated marijuana (buds), mephedrone and hashish in small quantities. As per reports, NCB seized at least 70 blots of LSD, 30 gms curated marijuana buds and charas and intercepted Zaid Rana and Sonu Faiz at Oshiwara, Mumbai. The operations were reportedly led by the zonal director Sameer Wankhede and NCB arrested Shubham Savardekar aka Thapa and a little amount of hashish in Andheri.

Meanwhile, as per the PTI report, an official said, NCB brought Danish Chikna, an aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, to Mumbai from Rajasthan where he was nabbed in connection with drug cases. He reportedly said Danish Chikna alias Danish Merchant was wanted in connection with two cases, including the operations of a drug factory in Mumbai. Danish is part of the 'Chinku Pathan module' and had fled to Rajasthan, the official said.

Image credits: PTI