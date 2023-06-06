NCB Makes 'biggest' Pan-India LSD Seizure; Reveals 'dark Net' Usage In Drug Trafficking

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, June 6 claimed to have busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network operating on the darknet with the 'biggest ever' seizure of 15,000 LSD blots (Blotter papers containing a liquid solution of the drug), which is 2.5 thousand times more than the commercial quantity.

Possession of 0.1 grams of LSD, which is the commercial quantity for the hallucinogenic drug, invites strict legal action under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The drug trafficking network, which was operated in the dark net, used cryptocurrencies for payments. Notably, the drug law enforcement agency has found the network to be spread across Poland, the Netherlands, the US and various states in India, including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

NCB nabs six people

After consistent patrolling by the NCB on social media platforms, six people were arrested who are students and youngsters, said NCB deputy director general (northern range) Gyaneshwar Singh. "We've arrested 6 persons in two cases and seized 15,000 blots of LSD drug which is 2.5 thousand more than the commercial quantity. The commercial quantity of this drug is 0.1 gram. It's a synthetic drug and is very dangerous," he added.

While adding that 2.5 kg of marijuana, Rs 4.65 lakh and 20 lakhs deposited in bank accounts were also seized in the NCB's anti-drug operation, Singh appealed to the youth to prevent the usage of LSD drugs. "The consumption of LSD drug is getting popular among the Indian youth. I want to appeal to the youth that this LSD drug is injurious to health," he stated.

NCB's 'biggest seizure' of LSD

While addressing a press conference, Singh highlighted that the seizure of 15,000 LSD blots is one of the 'biggest' seizures that NCB has done in recent years. "LSD is a synthetic drug and is very dangerous. It's the biggest seizure in the last 2 decades. They used cryptocurrency for trade purposes and the darknet to operate drug trafficking cartels across India," Singh said. Till now, the highest seizure of LSD was 5,000 blots by the Karnataka Police in 2021 and by the Kolkata NCB in 2022 in a single operation.

What is a darknet?

Darknet refers to the internet platforms that are hidden and are consciously used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities. To stay away from the eye of law enforcement agencies, the offenders use the secret alleys of the onion router (ToR), a communication protocol that uses a network of relays to stop others from tracking online activities.