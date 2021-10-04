NCB Nabs High-profile Drug Dealer Linked To Aryan Khan Case; Darknet, Bitcoin Link Exposed

The Narcotics Control Bureau has intercepted a high-profile drug peddler, who supplied drugs in the cruise. The agency has seized MD and MDMA pills from him. According to Republic Media Network's sources, the drug peddler used the darknet to supply drugs to others and used to receive payments in Bitcoin.

A Mumbai court on Monday remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to NCB's custody until October 7. The other seven accused, who have also been sent to the agency's custody, are Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Mohak Jaiswal, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar.

This development comes after NCB exposed a high-profile rave party on a cruise off the Mumbai coast and seized MD, Hashish and Cocaine. Initially, Aryan and others were detained for questioning by NCB. After a 15-hour interrogation, they were arrested.

An NCB team, headed by Sameer Wankhede, busted the alleged drugs party on Cordelia cruise ship which was en route from Mumbai to Goa on Saturday night.

Marathon remand hearing of Aryan Khan & 2 others

ASG Anil Singh, appearing for NCB, during the hearing, stated that the chats of Aryan Khan show connection with the drug dealers. "Chats show the discussions of cash transactions of Aryan Khan. It is necessary to confront all in the custodial remand," he said.

Representing Aryan Khan, advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that no substance was seized from Aryan Khan. "If any substance is seized from any other persons (co-accused) that doesn't make any grounds to take my client into custody," the lawyer said. On recovery of drugs from other accused, Maneshinde said, "Maybe in the same case but unconnected (to Aryan Khan)."

When NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was called to the box and asked if there is a need to grant custody of the accused to NCB, he said 'yes'. He also revealed that Aryan Khan has been arrested for the consumption of drugs.

On hearing both sides, the court dictated an order to send Aryan khan and others into NCB custody.