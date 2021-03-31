NCB Proves Innocence Of Mumbai Couple Held In Drug Case In Qatar; To Return After 2 Years

The NCB has played a major role in proving the innocence of an Indian couple who were held guilty and awarded 10 years jail term by a Qatar court for allegedly supplying drugs. The Qatar court was convinced with the probe of the Narcotics Control Bureau of India, that gave a clean chit to the couple.

Mohammad Shareeq and Oniba Qureshi were sent on a honeymoon in July 2019 by their aunt Tabussum who wanted to frame them in a false case. Oniba got married to Shareeq in 2018 and since then they had been living together in Mumbai. An aunt of Shareeq told them that she wanted to gift them one honeymoon package.

"Shareeq refused her proposal for a year. But her aunt was hell-bent. She kept on insisting them to go on their honeymoon. A year later, she booked air tickets, hotels and others things for them. This time too Shareeq was reluctant but his aunt said that if he won't go then her money will be wasted," said an NCB official. READ | NCB conducts raids in Mumbai and Thane; five held with drugs

She told the couple that first, they had to go to Bengaluru from there they would take the flight. She also gave them a packet to deliver to one of her relatives. She told Shareeq that it was Manikchand Jarda which her relatives won't find in Qatar and hence she was sending.

Hashish found in couple's bag

On 6 July 2019, they reached Qatar airport where they were stopped by a customs official during the scanning of their bag. The customs official found hashish in the bag and the couple was arrested. The couple informed their families who approached the Mumbai police but nothing happened. Later, the Qatar court held them guilty for supplying hashish and rewarded them 10 years jail term. Oniba was pregnant at that time and she delivered a baby in prison.

NCB official KPS Malhotra said that when they were approached by the family the agency investigated the entire matter. NCB chief Rakesh Asthana formed a special team to look into the matter as it was related to an Indian couple.

The NCB found that their aunt Tabassum works for a gang being headed by one Nizam. After being nabbed by the NCB and during the interrogation, Nizam and the aunt broke down and confessed that they wanted to frame Shareeq and Oniba.

KPS Malhotra then wrote to MHA and other concerned ministries, following which the Qatar government was contacted and the court was also duly informed. The Qatar court first withheld the jail term, but after receiving the proper information from NCB acquitted the couple.

"A detailed enquiry was initiated by NCB into the allegations levelled by Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi father of Shareeq, and it was learnt that a well-organized drug trafficking syndicate was being run by Nizam Kara involving Tabussum and others. Mumbai Police also initiated an inquiry into the complaint of Shakeel Qureshi and a case was registered at PS- Nagpada, Mumbai. During the investigation, Nizam Kara and Tabuassam were arrested by Mumbai Police. They were running the racket," read the letter written by NCB to the home ministry.

The Qatar court said that it accepts the NCB probe and acquitted the couple. The couple will soon be landing in India.