NCB Raids Bollywood Actor Armaan Kohli’s Residence, Alleged Drug Peddler Taken Along

In a significant development, a Bollywood actor’s house has been raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai) team. The person in question is Armaan Kohli, who is known for his roles in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 7.

According to sources at NCB, Arman Kohli’s name cropped up when multiple raids took place across the city, and one drug peddler was arrested and found to have Bollywood links.

It has been said that this person (Armaan Kohli) was taken along for raids, and he was also known to provide models to several Bollywood people. This person, who was arrested, is known to be close to several Bollywood celebrities.

In a parallel development, the NCB team has busted six modules of the Mephedrone (MD) network in Mumbai city since the last two days, wherein the commercial quantity of MD from various suppliers and peddlers was seized.

Among the operations carried out, actor Gaurav Dixit was also intercepted last night, who was absconding for long. From him, the intermediate quantity of Mephedrone, a small quantity of 'Charas' and some tablets of MDMA/ Ecstacy tablets were recovered.