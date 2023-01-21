NCB Recovers 34 Kg Heroin In Punjab's Ludhiana; Drug Lord Arrested

In a mega crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Punjab’s Ludhiana busted an international terror racket and seized 66 liquor vends, in which drug lord Akshay Chhabra has 25% share.

During the investigation the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) learnt that the drug lord Chhabra had invested his black money which he had earned by illegal drug trade.

“It had come to light during the investigation that the international drug syndicate led by Akshay Chabra had pumped crores of drug money in liquor vends in Ludhiana,” IPS Gyaneshwar Singh said.

Huge amount of drugs recovered

The officer further revealed that they have recovered 34.466 kgs of Heroin, 5.470 kgs of morphine, 557 grams of opium and 23.645 kgs suspected narcotics powder and 16 persons have also been arrested.

“In total 53 liquor vends and 13 sub vends pertaining to these three circles wherein this international drug syndicate had invested money have been freezed by the NCB Chandigarh Zonal Unit on January 20,” an official statement read.

The official from the NCB stated in Mohali that the action against the heroin smuggling syndicate began on November 15 of last year with the seizure of the illegal substance and the person's arrest, reported PTI.

On November 15, 2022, the NCB nabbed Chhabara's close associate Sandeep Singh in Ludhiana with 20.326 kgs of heroin.

The investigation according to the officials has also revealed that this group was operating nightclubs and restaurants in the Tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. It is the subject of in-depth inquiry.