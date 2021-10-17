NCB Seizes Over 500 Grams Of Illegal Drugs Following Two Raids In Palghar

In a major development from Maharashtra, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday raided two separate places in the Palghar district and arrested a man. It has been learned that around 500 grams of mephedrone were also seized from the two separate NCB operations after which the accused identified as Mohammed Ajaz Yakub Shaikh was arrested.

According to Republic TV's ground reports, the accused was arrested after the NCB received a tip-off from a source. Later, an NCB team reached the spot and carried out a raid near a national highway in Vasai East and seized around 205 grams of mephedrone, and further arrested the accused. Later on, another raid was carried out at Maharashtra's Nalasopara area and an additional 300 grams of mephedrone was seized.

Providing further information on the raids, the NCB official informed that the accused purchased the contraband from a Nigerian citizen and was on his way to supply it to a customer in Mumbai. After obtaining further information from him, the NCB began a crackdown on the Western suburbs of Mumbai further weakening supply chains in the area.

NCB conducts multiple raids in Maharashtra

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted multiple raids in various areas of Maharashtra including Bandra, Andheri and Powai. In its large operation against drug peddlers, the NCB team carried out search and seizure operations based on specific inputs. The raids were carried out by the various teams of the Mumbai zonal unit of the anti-drug agency in the morning and it continued till late afternoon.

Subsequently, in a major flag-down, an NCB team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede earlier in the month of September raided a Goa-bound cruise off the Mumbai coast and allegedly seized drugs.

Apart from that, many people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan have been arrested in the connection. Soon after that, search operations were also carried out at Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence and office. An investigation is underway and the arrested people are currently under custody.

