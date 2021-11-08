With the Central NCB team taking over the Mumbai cruise drug bust, the SIT team visited the Cordelia cruise ship on which an alleged rave party was held on October 2. As per sources, the 15-member SIT team headed by Sanjay Singh visited the Cordelia Cruise ship docked at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on Saturday, accompanied by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials. The team the CCTV cameras installed on the ship and recorded statements of 4-5 witnesses. Eight people along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan were arrested on October 2 by NCB - all have now been granted bail.

NCB team visits Cordelia cruise

Moreover, the documents and other items seized in the case has been handed over to SIT team in Mumbai. The vigilance team is likely to visit crime spots in Mumbai related to the Cruise drug case from today. NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh - who heads the vigilance team has already arrived in Mumbai from Delhi early this morning.

Central NCB team takes over probe

Amid the barrage of allegations against Wankhede, a central NCB team - headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh - has taken over Wankhede's six high-profile cases on Friday. The cases include Mumbai cruise drug bust, Sameer Khan's drug probe, cases regarding Armaan Kohli, Iqbal Kaskar, Kashmir drug case, and one other such case. With Sameer Wankhede still heading the NCB Mumbai unit, the SIT will probe the case along with the assistance of the officers of the Mumbai Unit.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.