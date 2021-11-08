NCB Special Team Summons Witness Prabhakar Sail; Asked To Appear At 2:30 PM Today

In a big development, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) independent witness Prabhakar Sail has been summoned by the NCB’s Special Investigation Team. The SIT has now asked Sail to appear before the agency by 2:30 pm. Having skipped a summons earlier, Sail has now confirmed that he will be appearing before the agency on Monday afternoon.

The NCB SIT, which is now investigating six cases including the Cordelia Cruise ship case, have now summoned Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the case. NCB’s vigilance team had also summoned Sail, who alleges to be Gosavi's bodyguard, asking him to appear before the NCB to record his statement. But Sail did not appear. However, Sail’s legal team have now confirmed that he will be appearing before the agency by 2:30 pm today.

Meanwhile, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh has now asked NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit to prepare a list of witnesses of six cases. NCB officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad is currently being questioned by the SIT team. He has been in questioning for the past two days. The team headed by Gyaneshwar Singh will question Prabhakar Sail, over his allegations that private detective Kiran Gosavi made a deal with Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for the release of Aryan Khan in exchange for money.

In an affidavit filed last month, Prabhakar Sail alleged that Gosavi demanded Rs. 25 crore to prevent Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case, of which Rs. 8 crore was to be paid to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Sail had claimed that Dadlani and Gosavi, along with one Sam D’Souza, met on October 3 at Lower Parel, after Aryan was detained during the NCB raid on Cordelia cruise.

NCB SIT takes over Mumbai drugs bust case

The Bollywood superstar's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship heading for Goa. Following their brief custody at NCB, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail from October 7 while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla Women's Jail. After 26 days in jail, the Bombay HC on October 28 allowed bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in NCB's cruise drug bust case.

Against the backdrop of the politics surrounding NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, and the personal and political allegations levelled against him by Maharashtra's ruling Party NCP, a central team decided to take over the investigation into the Aryan Khan case and 5 other cases being investigated by the team. The development came after a petition was filed by Wankhede before the Bombay High Court stating that the Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan cases should be probed by the central team. As per the NCB, these five cases have nationwide and international connections, and for close coordination with other agencies, the Central Zone team headed by SK Singh will probe them. Apart from taking over investigation in the 6 cases, NCB officials from Delhi are also probing allegations against Sameer Wankhede.

Image: ANI/ REPUBLICWORLD