NCB Summons Dawood Ibrahim-aide Raziq Chikna; Busts D-company Drug Factory & Its Operator

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Raziq Chikna to its Mumbai office on Monday. The summon comes days after Raziq's brother Danish Chikna was nabbed in Rajasthan. After his arrest in connection with drugs cases, Danish was brought back to Mumbai on April 2.

In a joint statement, the NCB and police said that Danish Chikna managed the drugs factory of gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra's Dongri. "Drugs were seized from his vehicle. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. Warrants were also issued against him in two cases," said the statement.

In March, NCB sleuths had conducted a raid at a Dongri-based den of the notorious drug trafficker in South Mumbai. The agency claimed that the ‘Chikna Gang’ is presently active and runs an organised drug network in Dongri and surrounding areas. An NCB officer had stated that Danish's brother Raziq is also involved in the drug trade and is considered to be a pioneer in introducing MD drugs in Dongri.

NCB busts drug factory; arrests Chinku Pathan, Arif Bhujwala

Back in January, NCB busted a drug factory in South Mumbai, allegedly owned by gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Chinku Pathan. Drugs worth crores, cash, and firearms reserves were recovered from the factory located in Dongri, which was once the strongholds of Dawood, and his associates.

Days after the raid, NCB arrested gangster Arif Bhujwala, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim. The NCB launched a manhunt for Arif, sending lookout notices to all airports and ports after he managed to flee during the raid in Dongri. Arif and Chinku are known to be directly associated with the drug network run from the middle east by Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees.

In the last 5 years, it has now been estimated that Arif has allegedly managed to accrue assets worth Rs 100 crore from the drug network alone and also keeps travelling to Dubai.