NCB Suspends 2 Officials For 'suspicious Activities'; Had Probed Aryan Khan Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday suspended two officials in Mumbai for indulging in 'suspicious activities'. The two Chief Investigating Officers-- Superintendent VV Singh, and Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad have been suspended with immediate effect.

As per sources, both officials were chief investigative officers in the Aryan Khan drugs case. While Singh was the Investigating Officer of the Cordelia cruise case, Prasad was his deputy. However, it is not certain if their suspension pertains to their alleged 'suspicious' activities in the Mumbai cruise drugs case or some other case.

Notably, a slew of personal and political allegations had also been leveled against former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who had been heading the investigation in the case, given the high-profile names involved. Ultimately, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led by Sanjay Singh took over the case. Wankhede's tenure with Mumbai NCB ended on December 31, 2021 and IRS officer Vijendra Singh on Tuesday took charge of his post.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2 last year, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan were apprehended, while six others were let off by the NCB. Over 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi.

In December 2021, Aryan Khan was granted relief by the Bombay High Court after it modified his bail conditions to appear before NCB weekly. According to the order passed by the High Court, Khan has been asked to appear as and when summoned before the Delhi SIT upon being given 72 hours of prior notice.

On March 28, the NCB SIT sought an additional 90 days time to file the chargesheet in the matter. The SIT, headed by Sanjay Singh, was earlier supposed to file the chargesheet by April 2. The court has granted a 60-day extension to the anti-drugs body.