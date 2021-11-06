NCB Team Probing Allegations Against Sameer Wankhede To Visit Key Spots In Aryan Khan Case

A vigilance team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led by Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh, probing the extortion allegations against its Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, is likely to visit the crime spots related to the drugs-on-cruise case on Monday.

The team is expected to question independent witness Prabhakar Sail, over his allegations that private detective Kiran Gosavi made a deal with Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for the release of Aryan Khan in exchange for money.

In an affidavit filed last month, Prabhakar Sail had alleged that Gosavi had demanded Rs. 25 crore to prevent Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case, of which Rs. 8 crore was to be paid to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Sail had claimed that Dadlani and Gosavi, along with one Sam D’Souza, met on October 3 at Lower Parel, after Aryan was detained during the NCB raid on Cordelia cruise.

As per sources, the vigilance team will also grill Sam D’Souza along with BJP leader Manish Bhanushali, who was seen dragging out accused Arbaz Merchant out of the Cruise Terminal following NCB raids.

The NCB team will meet Mumbai Police officers on Monday and will seek permission from the court to record the statement of accused KP Gosavi.

A total of 12 people have recorded their statements in connection with the bribery allegations against KP Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede. As yet, the team has not found anything concrete related to the extortion and bribery allegation against Wankhede, sources said. However, the NCB vigilance team has found procedural lapses in the filing of a case against Aryan Khan.

Prabhakar Sail's accusations

Prabhakar Sail, who is an NCB independent witness and KP Gosavi's bodyguard, alleged that he heard Gosavi and another person, identified as Sam D'Souza, talking about a Rs. 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the Rs. 18 crores, Rs. 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

He also shared a clip that showed Gosavi reportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan. Sail is also one of the 27 independent witnesses who were a part of the NCB raid led by Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 2 which resulted in Aryan Khan's arrest. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB has questioned Wankhede on it.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team from the NCB's Delhi Headquarters has arrived in Mumbai to take over the six cases from Sameer Wankhede.