NCB To Clone Deepika, Shraddha & Sara's Phones; Frequent Upgrades Making Forensics Hard

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is cloning the cell phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor after impounding them on Saturday. As per sources, the investigating agency is looking to retrieve their chats and other data that might reveal information about their alleged links with drugs. The NCB is also keeping an eye on their credit card payments to probe if any transactions were made to drug peddlers.

NCB to clone phones of Deepika, Shraddha and Sara

The NCB is cloning the cell phones of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in an order to get access to deleted chats and old WhatsApp groups. They will also look into their images, videos, documents and chats on other apps, apart from WhatsApp, to look for leads.

The cloned data will then be furnished before the court. An expert of forensic examination is helping NCB in this process.

Deepika Padukone’s chats where she was seen asking for ‘maal’ and hash had been close to three years ago, and with her phone being on end-to-end encryption mode, the authorities will employ the cloning method.

A hurdle for the NCB has been the actors changing their cell phones often making it impossible for some of the important data to be retrieved.

Moreover, the agency is collecting details of their credit card transactions of three years and their recipients.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor had been questioned by the NCB on Saturday. Deepika and Shraddha were confronted with their alleged chats involving talent manager Jaya Saha, where they were seen asking for drugs like ‘hash’ and ‘CBD oil’ respectively. The development came a day after Rakul Preet Singh had been questioned.

Deepika Padukone denied she had consumed or procured drugs as she was confronted with the chats, along with joint questioning with her manager Karishma Prakash, with whom the alleged conversation had taken place. However, the NCB is set to cross-verify her statements with that of others and the digital data recovered.

Phones of Rakul, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Jaya Saha have also been impounded. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also denied using drugs, though Shraddha was allegedly silent on her 'CBD oil' chats with Jaya Saha.

