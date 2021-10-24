NCB To Investigate Bribery Allegations Levelled Against Sameer Wankhede In Aryan Khan Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau announced on Sunday that it will investigate the bribery allegations levelled by a witness against its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan case. NCB's Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Jain is expected to record Wankhede's statement while vigilance head Gyaneshwar Singh will carry out the investigation. He will analyze the evidence against Wankhede if any and will make a comprehensive report to file before NCB Director General SN Pradhan.

The row erupted after an independent witness in the Aryan Khan case - Prabhakar Sail alleged that private detective KP Gosavi had demanded Rs 25 crores from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan. In his affidavit, Sail alleged that he heard a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and Sam D'Souza, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede.

Sameer Wankhede has denied all allegations levelled against him and has vowed to give a 'fitting reply' to the accusations.

Reacting to the bribery allegations, NCB DDG Jain said Prabhakar Sail should have filed the affidavit before the court instead of releasing it on social media, as he was a witness in a case that is sub-judice. Nevertheless, since the affidavit relates to vigilance matters, the same has been forwarded to the Director-General, he assured.

The Head of Northern Range (NCB) has also written an email to NCB DG Pradhan and attached a request copy to initiate a vigilance inquiry into the contents of Prabhakar's affidavit.

"There are certain vigilance-related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr. Prabhakar. Our Zonal Director, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit (by Prabhakar) relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to DG, NCB for further necessary action," the statement by NCB DDG Mutha Ashok Jain read.

Sameer Wankhede embroiled in political controversy

The allegations from the witness come at a time when the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra has already levelled extortion allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede. Specifically, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has accused Wankhede of filing bogus cases against celebrities in order to extort money, that he later uses to take foreign trips. The NCB officer however has denied the allegations levelled against him and has also threatened to take legal action against the leader.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood-drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Sameer Wankhede who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. A series of allegations have been levelled against him after the agency busted a drug party on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa on October 3. The investigation led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.