In a key development regarding the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case, Republic Media Network on Saturday was informed by sources that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now probing the finances of all accused related to the case. While the central agency has already recovered the accounts of the drug peddlers, it is yet to recover those of other accused, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, sources informed. Also, the agency is going to look into the accounts of Ananya Panday, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ananya Panday has been summoned thrice by the NCB in relation to the drug bust case & was questioned in relation to her alleged 'drug chats' with Aryan Khan in which the two were reportedly discussing buying marijuana. The actor has been summoned by the NCB again on Monday for questioning.

To establish the truth, the NCB is now going to look into the financial transactions between Aryan and Ananya, as per sources. Besides these two, the chats of others are also going to be scrutinized to trace out links, sources said. Sources further informed that the scope of the investigation is to be broadened to other states as well, as there are 7-8 other drug peddlers on the radar of the agency and are suspected to be part of the drug nexus.

Cruise drug bust case: All you need to know

The NCB on October 2 busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar, were arrested.

On the basis of information gained during the interrogation of the eight people arrested, the police arrested four people on October 4 - Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu. On October 5, Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora - who are said to be the organizers, were arrested in Delhi. On October 6, police arrested Achit Kumar from Powai, and on October 7, a foreign national from Bandra was arrested in follow-up operations. Later on October 9, a drug peddler named Shivraj, who used to supply drugs to Arbaaz Merchant was arrested and on October 10 Okaro Ouzama was arrested.

The agency has so far arrested 27 people in connection with Mumbai's cruise drug bust case, including two Nigerians.