The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued fresh summons to the owner of Cordelia Cruise in the Mumbai drugs bust case on Tuesday. This is the second time that the NCB has summoned the owner of the cruise which was raided by the agency on Saturday night. During the raids, the agency seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstacy), and Rs 1.33 lakh worth of Indian currency from a high-profile event on the ship. Eight persons, including the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan-- Aryan Khan were apprehended in the case.

The latest summons come after the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise ship which returned from Goa on Monday afternoon. NCB Zonal Director, Mumbai Sameer Wankhede along with 7 other officers reached the International Cruise terminal in the metropolis to conduct further raids on October 4. Sources revealed that narcotics were nabbed from four passengers aboard the ship. They were reportedly holding a rave party in the ship even after NCB's raid on Saturday night. Statements of the four accused are being recorded, the agency said.

What Cordelia Cruise has claimed

Cordelia cruises CEO Jurgen Bailom was interrogated by the agency on Saturday when drugs were recovered from their Goa-bound luxury cruise ship. During the questioning, he was asked by the NCB on how the cruise works. "We don't book shows, we are operators. The event company's name is Namas'cray," he said. Speaking to reporters, Bailom stated, "I am not involved in this. The ship left after the raids The ship is coming back tomorrow. There were 1000 guests on the list."

The company had also issued a statement and said that the cruise company is in no way, "directly or indirectly", connected with the drugs bust. "Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company."

SRK's son, along with two other accused-- Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha have been sent to NCB custody till October 7 in the drugs bust. Five others who have been sent to the agency's custody include Mohak Jaiswal, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar.