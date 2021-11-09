NCB To Wait To Summon Aryan Khan Again But Will Question Businessman In Sameer Khan Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to wait for two to three days on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's summons by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as he has to eventually appear on Friday as per the bail protocol. The team, which took over the probe from the NCB Mumbai Zonal unit, had summoned Aryan Khan two times. However, he failed to appear on both occasions.

Aryan Khan was first summoned on Sunday, which he skipped citing 'slight fever' as the reason. On Monday too, he skipped the summons due to ill health. As per the terms and conditions in the bail order, the accused "shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB."

The accused "shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm," the order reads.

Currently, Aryan Khan is out on bail in the Cordelia drugs bust case. He was arrested in an NCB raid on October 3 after the investigation agency busted an alleged rave party. SRK's son was granted bail on October 28 after spending 26 days in jail.

In the Sameer Khan case, NCB summons businessman Karan Sejnani

Businessman and British national Karan Sejnani has been asked to appear before the NCB's Special Investigation Team in connection to a drugs case in which Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, is accused.

In January this year, NCB had arrested Khan, Sejnani and celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala for alleged possession of drugs. The central agency had claimed that most of the drugs were seized from Sejnani, who was in touch with Khan. The anti-drugs agency had claimed that the accused had conspired to procure, purchase and sell and transport over 190kg of ganja. The three were granted bail on September 17 by a special NDPS court.

Image: ANI