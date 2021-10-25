NCB Vigilance Team To Conduct Inquiry Into Allegations Against Sameer Wankhede By Witness

A day after serious allegations were levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the NCB DDG and Vigilance Head of the agency, Gyaneshwar Singh spoke to the media. Talking to reporters, Singh stated that a report from NCB's Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Jain was received by the NCB DG, who has marked the inquiry to the vigilance section and the Chief Vigilance Officer. This comes after Wankhede and the NCB filed an affidavit in the court alleging attempts to derail the investigation.

"The vigilance office will deal with the inquiry appropriately. The investigation is yet to begin," said Gyaneshwar Singh

He also informed that the soft copy of the affidavit filed by Sameer Wankhede is already received by the court. Moreover, he claimed that it was premature to comment if Wankhede will continue to hold his post amid the ongoing investigation in the Mumbai drugs case.

'Attempts to derail drugs probe': Sameer Wankhede

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday, alleged that personal attacks were being made against him. Wankhede also filed an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court and claimed that he was being targeted by political figures due to Aryan Khan's upcoming bail hearing in the Bombay High Court. 23-year-old Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son and seven others have been arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Allegations levelled against Sameer Wankhede

On Sunday, massive allegations were levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by an independent witness Prabhakar Sail in an affidavit. Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office. In addition, he also claimed that private detective KP Gosavi, the man who was seen in the selfie with Aryan Khan after the latter's arrest had demanded Rs 25 crores from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan. In his affidavit, Sail alleged that he heard of a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and Sam D'Souza, of which Rs 8 crore was to be allegedly paid to Wankhede. However, Wankhede has dismissed all allegations against him and has vowed to give a 'fitting reply' to the accusations.