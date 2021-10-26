NCB Witness Fletcher Patel Extends Support To Sameer Wankhede Against Extortion Allegation

As the matter related to bribery allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede intensifies, Fletcher Patel, independent NCB witness, in an exclusive with Republic TV informed that Wankhede is an honest officer and the entire agency stands by him to eradicate drugs from the country. This comes following the remarks of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik who has raised questions over the birth certificate of the officer.

Speaking to Republic, Fletcher Patel said, "Sameer Wankhede is a very honest officer and a role model to youth. He is a one-man army who is standing in the system fighting against leaders false allegations".

Further responding to Nawab Malik's statement, he stated, "Can't understand how a political leader question this? Just because he is in power doesn't mean he can speak anything against an efficient officer investigating a high-profile case".

Citing the achievements of Sameer Wankhede, Patel said, "He has served in DRI, NRI, and NCB where he has received DG medals. And recently, he has been nominated for Home Minister award".

He added that Sameer's work has threatened the drug suppliers and peddlers. And there isn't anything that political leaders can frame against Sameer as his work has always been clear and transparent.

Sameer Wankhede moves to special court against extortion allegations

While Sameer Wankhede is expected to meet the NCB DG in the National capital today, October 26. Earlier on October 25, he had approached a special court against the allegations of extortion levelled against him in the cruise drugs seizure case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is accused. Wankhede and the anti-drugs agency informed in their affidavits that these developments are created to pose hurdles in their investigations.

On October 24, an independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, in connection to the cruise drugs case made a statement to the media, claiming that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the NCB and others, including absconding witness KP Gosavi, to drop out Aryan Khan in the case. According to Sail's statement, Gosavi over a phone call with Sam D'Souza said that, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid, a demand of Rs 25 crore was made but further urged to settle at Rs 18 crore as they had given Rs 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede.

(Image: ANI)