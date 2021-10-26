NCB Witness Prabhakar Claims He's Innocent, Denies Foulplay In Sameer Wankhede Allegations

As bribery allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede intensifies, independent witness Prabhakar Sail in connection to the cruise drugs case addressed the media and stated that he fears for his family's safety considering the recent developments in the case. He further asserted that he is innocent and there are no criminal charges reported against him in the past 40 years.

Brushing away allegations against him, Prabhakar said, "I am a common man who lives on the salary earned from my work".

He added that he would wait for his advocate and then provide the details. Prabhakar Sail said, "KP Gosavi didn’t transfer to me the fixed amount of money. He asked me to go Haji Ali and then pick up the money"

He mentioned that he has no connection with any leader and that there was no offense reported against him in the past. Sail informed, "I will be going to the MRA police station".

Explaining the cash flow to his account, he said that, "On September 6, I received Rs 5000 for my child's birthday, and earlier on August 20, I got Rs 10,000 as it was my wife's birthday". He added that he does regular jobs that pay him monthly wages.

Prabhakar Sail submits affidavit

Earlier on October 24, Prabhakar had made a statement to the media, claiming that ₹25 crore was demanded by an official of the NCB and others, including absconding witness KP Gosavi, to drop the Aryan Khan in the case. According to Sail's statement, Gosavi, over a phone call with Sam D'Souza, discussed a demand of ₹25 crore after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB but settled down for ₹18 crore, of which ₹8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB has responded to the affidavit filed by Prabhkar Sail alleging extortion and corruption by NCB officer, and claim that the probe is being interfered with. According to Sail's affidavit, Sameer Wankhede and the independent witnesses were trying to extort money in the case.

To this, NCB responded that there was no evidence to substantiate this claim and thus, one of the accused, Aryan Khan, cannot be granted bail on the basis that no drugs were recovered from him.

(Image: REPUBLIC WORLD)