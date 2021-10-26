NCB Witness Prabhakhar Records Statement Before Mumbai Police; FIR Likely Against Wankhede

NCB witness Prabhakar Sail on Tuesday recorded his statement before DCP Zone 1, Mumbai Police, two days after levelling extortion claims against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He is likely to file an FIR against the NCB officer regarding this. Earlier in the day, Sail had reached the Mumbai Crime Branch office.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi, has alleged that an NCB official made him sign several papers at the agency's office in connection to the Aryan Khan case. He also claimed that he overheard a ₹18 crore extortion deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza. Out of this, ₹8 crore was supposed to be paid to Sameer Wankhede, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede has refuted the claim and said that attempts are being made to arrest him and derail the drugs bust probe.

"From that time, there is a series of personal vendetta/vengeance targetted at me and my family members who are victims of such defamatory attacks and false, frivolous and vexatious allegations," an affidavit filed by the senior NCB official read.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sail addressed the media and stated that he fears for his family's safety, asserting that he is innocent and has no prior criminal charges against him. Explaining the cash flow into his bank account, he said, "On September 6, I received Rs 5,000 for my child's birthday, and earlier on August 20, I got Rs 10,000 as it was my wife's birthday."

NCB to question Prabhakar Sail

Meanwhile, Narcotic Controls Bureau (NCB) said that they will probe extortion charges against Wankhede and will question Prabhakar along with the NCB officer on Wednesday.

"We don't know whether he is absconding or coming. Tomorrow we are going to call him," an NCB official said. Sail has been also summoned for questioning by NCB's Delhi team on Thursday.

KP Gosavi denies bodyguard's extortion claim on Sameer Wankhede

NCB witness in Mumbai drugs bust case, KP Gosavi on Monday dismissed extortion allegations levelled against him by Sail. "All extortion allegations by Prabhakar against me are false. Sail may have got some money to speak against me," he said.