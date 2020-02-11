NCBC Chairperson Requests Odisha State Government To Form OBC Commission

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on Tuesday said that it will request the state government to form an Other Backward Class (OBC) commission. The issues of reservation for other backward classes will be raised with state secretary and will request the state government to resolve this matter, NCBC Chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahani said.

'Low per cent of OBC Reservation in Odisha' Sahani

Sahani stated that Odisha has only 11.25 per cent reservation for the OBC while in the rest of the states has the figure is 27 per cent. He also assured that he will get this issue resolved with the help of the state government.

"I have learned about the status of reservation in the state. Only 11.25 per cent reservation is given to OBCs whereas it is 27 per cent in other states. I will take the matter to the state government and request them to resolve it," said Sahani.

NCBC demands more reservations in colleges and schools

The NCBC Chairperson strongly demanded reservation benefits to be extended to schools and colleges. This demand came as an acknowledgement of a memorandum submitted to him by the Social Justice Front outlining that 54 per cent OBC citizens do not receive any reservation benefit during admission in college and schools.

NCBC's members Kaushalender Singh Patel, also expressed their views over census exercise and said,"Reservation and a separate column for OBCs in census form are not related and these are a different matter altogether. But reservation should be given to OBCs as per the rules. If 11.25 per cent reservation is given in jobs so why they are not giving it in the admission in schools and colleges," he added.

SP submits memorandum for OBC Commission

Odisha Samajwadi Party President Rabi Behra also stated that they have submitted a memorandum and asked for the OBC commission to take necessary action.

"We have submitted a memorandum and demanded the OBC commission for the state. Now the chairperson will take the necessary action," he said.

