Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Kiran Gosavi dismissed all allegations levelled against him by his personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, another witness in the case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others have been arrested.

"All extortion allegations by Prabhakar against me are false. Sail may have got some money to speak against me," he said. He also denied reports of meeting Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani.

Regarding his pictures that are going viral from the NCB office, Gosavi claimed, "I was called by NCB while they raided on cruise. I had a list of 27 people who were expected to board on the cruise with drugs, which did not include Aryan Khan's name. NCB caught Aryan and Arbaaz on a cruise. I am going to surrender in Lucknow."

Gosavi's bodyguard's allegations against Wankhede

Prabhakar Sail on Sunday alleged that he heard Gosavi and another person, identified as Sam D'Souza, talking about a Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He also shared a clip that showed Gosavi reportedly recording an audio of Aryan Khan. Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede and NCB have refuted the extortion claims.

Kiran Gosavi To Surrender In UP

Kiran Gosavi on Monday said that false allegations are being made against him by Pune and Palghar Police and he will surrender in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. "They (Police) fabricated stories and are changing directions (of probe). It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest, I received phone calls," he said.

The Palghar Police had registered a case of fraud against Gosavi alleging that he duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them to foreign countries. Pune Police has also booked him in a similar cheating case. A lookout notice has also been issued against him.

