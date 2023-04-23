NCB's Mumbai Unit Busts Darknet-based Drug Racket

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained two Mumbai-based distributors and confiscated Rs 5 lakh worth of MDMA pills, commonly referred to as ecstasy. The package consisting of 125 pills was confiscated by the NCB's Mumbai unit. The consignment was imported from the Netherlands and was purchased through the dark-web based drug market. Both of the accused were educated and experts in computers according to the NCB Mumbai.

According to a PTI report, the anti-drug agency was made aware of a Mumbai-based network that trafficked expensive pharmaceuticals purchased through online marketplaces. Since the Netherlands and other European nations are the primary sources of MDMA and other high-value narcotics, additional attention was paid to scrutinising suspicious patterns, transactions, and packages headed for Mumbai.

A shipment that included 125 MDMA tablets was discovered in Mumbai, on April 19, the report said. After a quick investigation, two people who had been identified as the contraband's primary receivers were arrested. Due to the fact that darknet drug purchases are made via cryptocurrency, other accounts and crypto wallets are also being looked into, the report said.

(With Agency inputs)