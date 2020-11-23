NCB's Sameer Wankhede & 5 Other Officials Attacked By Mob Of 50+ During Anti-drug Raid

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team were attacked by a mob in Mumbai late on Sunday. The incident took place during search operations involving drug peddlers. A First Information Report has been registered under Section 353 Indian Penal Code at the Goregaon police station in the city.

NCB team attacked

A team of six members of the NCB including Sameer Wankhede were physically assualted in Goregaon area in Mumbai during the search operations related to drug peddlers. Two NCB officials have sustained injuries.

The team had arrived at the spot on the tip-off from drug peddlers. However, a mob of 50-60 people gathered at the venue to save the alleged drug peddler, and attacked the investigating officials.

Wankhede stated that the Goregaon Police helped the officer escape from the mob. Some members of this group have been taken into custody as Wankhede and other officers successfully identifed them.

Wankhede expressed confidence that the drug peddler, whom they sought to arrest, will be arrested. The Goregaon police is investigating the case further.

As per ANI, 3 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Maharashtra: Three people arrested in connection with the incident where NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team were attacked allegedly by drug peddlers in Goregaon, Mumbai last evening. Two officers were injured. Further investigation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

The NCB’s investigation into the Bollywood-related drugs case has led to the questioning of numerous stars, some of them having been arrested and houses of many being raided.

Wankhede has been one of the main officers investigating the case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Not just has he been involved in the investigation and questioning of the big names involved in the case, he has been the channel through which the NCB has communicated the official statements of the investigation to the media.

The latest had been the arrest of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. At the time of their arrest, he was the one to make the official statement.

