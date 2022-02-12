'NCB's Sameer Wankhede Belongs To Mahar Community Under SC', NCSC Findings Say

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in minutes of hearing has mentioned that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Dhyandev Wankhede belongs to Mahar Community, which comes under the Scheduled Castes (SC) community.

NCSC minutes of hearing accessed by Republic stated that a detailed statement of Sameer Wankhede has been recorded and he has submitted a list of 50 documents along with a pen drive in furtherance of his complaint. The documents submitted are of various nature i.e. School leaving certificate, caste certificate of the members of his family, marriage certificate, service records, passport, and other relevant documents.

Minutes of hearing also mentioned that no action is required to be taken by the Narcotics Control Bureau, therefore, exempted. The Commission observed that no FIR has been registered and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has not been invoked to date by the Maharashtra Police on the complaints of Sameer Wankhede.

On the contrary, one SIT has been constituted to examine the matter before registration of FIR which is against the rules and also violations of the SC/ST Act. The investigation officer of SIT is harassing Sameer Wankhede and his family members. The violations have been viewed very seriously by the Commission.

Further according to the statement, after hearing both the parties, the Commission observed that Police authorities have not taken any action against the accused and harassed the petitioner (Sameer Wankhede) and his family members in the pretext of the inquiry.

After observing the facts, the commission has raised certain facts:

I) The SIT be dissolved immediately as there is no provision in the SC/ST Act to constitute SIT or to do a preliminary examination before registration of FIR

ii) The FIR be registered under the relevant sections of IPC and SC/ST PoA Act, 1989.

iii) The investigation be done by the police official, not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police in this case.

iv) The police authorities and other officials are advised not to harass Sameer Wankhede and his family members in the process of investigation/inquiry.

v) The copy of FIR along with Action Taken Report be submitted to the Commission within 07 days failing which an emergent hearing may be fixed by the commission

vi) The Maharashtra Caste Scrutiny Committee many expedite the matter of verification of Caste Certificate of Sameer Dhyandev Wankhede and submit a report within one month.

The NCSC has summoned Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale, and others on March 7, 2022, at 11 am in the chamber of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice-Chairman Arun Halder’s chamber at the headquarters of NCSC in New Delhi. All have been asked to submit up-to-date action taken reports and all relevant documents including the relevant files, case diaries, etc. to felicitate the hearing.

The petitioner, Sameer Wankhede, has also been asked to be present in the commission on the date of hearing i.e on March 7, 2022.

