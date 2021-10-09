Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Thursday during which he detailed the agency's operations towards cleaning the drug menace in Maharashtra and Goa and details of the latest action pertaining to the cruise ship bust. Wankhede revealed that in 2021, the NCB had filed 94 cases in connection with the seizure of narcotics, and 12 such cases had been filed in Goa. Speaking about the Mumbai cruise case and the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the NCB official refrained from detailing the investigation given that the matter was sub-judice.

"I can not comment much on the case (Mumbai cruise drugs bust) since the investigation is happening and the matter is sub-judice but the legal provision is that we have to file a complaint in that and we have time to do that for the investigation. On October 7, we made a seizure of MDMA pills in commercial quantity and we have intercepted and arrested a foreign national," he said.

"The main issue of the Zonal NCB is to clear the drug menace in Maharashtra and Goa. In that direction, we don't focus on one kind of people (Bollywood). It is a general issue and we work in that direction. Around 94 cases have been booked in Mumbai in 2021 and in Goa, we have filed around 12 cases. Most of these have been over commercial quantities of drugs," Sameer Wankhede added.

Cordelia Cruise drug bust

On October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was apprehended by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan, were detained. Over the course of the next few days, the NCB arrested 8 more people. Later, a peddler from the Jogeshwari area and a Nigerian national were nabbed, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18.

Aryan Khan, whose bail was denied on Friday, is serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Two women accused-- Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur have been sent to Byculla jail while six men accused including SRK's son have been sent to the Arthur road until they receive bail from the Sessions court. As per the latest developments, film producer Imtiyaz Khatri has also come under the scanner in connection with the case.