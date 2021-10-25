In a big update in the Mumbai drugs case, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has dismissed all allegations levelled against him. Wankhede has now vowed that the agency will fight this battle 'any cost' and is expected to address the media on Monday evening. Moreover, Wankhede also reached the Mumbai Sessions Court regarding the development. The drugs case has triggered a political tussle as the Maharashtra government has alleged vendetta by the NCB.

The NCB Zonal Director's remarks come after massive allegations were levelled against him by an independent witness Prabhakar Sail in an affidavit. On Sunday, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office.

In addition, he also claimed that private detective KP Gosavi, the man who was seen in the selfie with Aryan Khan after the latter's arrest had demanded Rs 25 crores from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan. In his affidavit, Sail alleged that he heard of a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and Sam D'Souza, of which Rs 8 crore was to be allegedly paid to Wankhede. However, Wankhede has dismisses all allegations and has vowed to give a 'fitting reply' to the accusations.

Mumbai drugs case triggers politics

The additonal allegations against Sameer Wankhede have been levelled after thee Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) extortion allegations. NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has repeatedly accused Wankhede of filing bogus cases against celebrities in order to extort money, that he later uses to take foreign trips. The NCB officer however has denied the allegations levelled against him and has also threatened to take legal action against the leader.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood-drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Sameer Wankhede who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. A series of allegations have been levelled against him after the agency busted a drug party on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa on October 3. The investigation led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.