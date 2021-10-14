NCB's Sameer Wankhede Likely To Be Summoned In 'snooping' Case, His Security Tightened

The Mumbai Police is likely to summon NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in connection with the complaint filed by him over his unauthorized 'surveillance' by unknown persons.

Wankhede, who has been handling several high-profile cases linked to drug trafficking in Mumbai, has alleged he and his staff have allegedly been snooped by some persons in plain clothes. The Mumbai police is likely to summon the NCB officer to record his statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, Wankhede's security has been increased and four police personnel have been deployed for the officer's 24-hour protection. His vehicle has been also been advanced from Sedan to SUV so that more security personnel can accompany him on operations.

The zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier presented proof in the form of CCTV footage which showed two persons following him from Oshiwara Police Station to the cemetery where the NCB officer's mother was buried. They reportedly went to the cemetery and acquired CCTV footage to monitor Wankhede's movements. The NCB officer later lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra police on Monday.

Mumbai CP orders inquiry into Wankhede's snooping complaint

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale had directed an ADG-level officer to submit a report in the complaint. The Mumbai CP also ordered an inquiry into the snooping allegations.

Wankhede is currently dealing with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case that involves celebrities including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The drug-controller agency had busted Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs, arresting eight people initially - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar.

Besides this, the NCB is also handling the 2020 Bollywood drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and several other matters related to narcotics involving high-profile people.