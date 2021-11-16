NCB's Sameer Wankhede Meets Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale Amid Ongoing Feud With Nawab Malik

In a breaking update, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday met Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale. As per sources, the meeting went on for 25 minutes.

The NCB under Wankhede had conducted raids in Cordelia cruise ship bound from Mumbai to Goa probing an alleged rave party on October 2 and had arrested 8 including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The case has now been transferred to NCB SIT from Sameer Wankhede. The case was transferred keeping in view the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Wankhede.

After taking over the probe in Mumbai's drug case, the SIT team had visited the Cordelia cruise ship on which an alleged rave party was held. As per sources, the 15-member SIT team including DDG Sanjay Singh visited the Cordelia Cruise ship. Sameer Wankhede and other officials also accompanied the SIT to the ship docked at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal. During the visit, sources say that the team checked the CCTV cameras and recorded statements of 4-5 witnesses.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son) were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. Over 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi.