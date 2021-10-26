NCB's Sameer Wankhede Shuts Down Reports Of Being Transferred As 'just Rumours'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who unearthed the Cordelia cruise ship drugs bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, on Tuesday denied reports of him being transferred.

"I have not been transferred, these are just rumours," said Sameer Wankhede while refuting reports of his transfer. The reports were fuelled following his visit to the head office in Delhi to meet NCB chief SN Pradhan.

Yasmeen Wankhede lambasts at Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede's sister and Advocate Yasmeen Wankhede on Tuesday hit out at NCP leader Nawab Malik for levelling allegations against the NCB officer. "Every day there are bogus allegations being levelled (against Sameer Wankhede); there's a bigger racket behind this," she said.

Nawab Malik on Monday raised questions over Wankhede's birth certificate. He tweeted a picture of a birth certificate with the IRS officer's father name as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. “Forgery by Sameer Dawood Wankhede started from here,” Malik tweeted.

Sameer Wankhede and family slam allegations

Wankhede issued a statement and took pride in his 'secular heritage' as he stated that sharing his personal documents is "defamatory" in nature and led to an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. It added that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede is a Hindu and his late mother Zaheeda was a Muslim. Mentioning that his family was under tremendous mental and emotional pressure, Wankhede expressed pain at the unprovoked, slanderous attacks by the NCP spokesperson.

Speaking to Republic TV, his father Dnyandev Wankhede clarified, "It has been 15 years since my son has been serving the government, and the allegations of bribery, faking religion and everything else that has been made against my son are fake."

Image: ANI