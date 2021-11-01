Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Monday approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi amid Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's repeated allegations. Speaking to the media, Wankhede said that all documents have been presented before the NCSC. In addition, he remarked that his complaints against Malik will also be verified by the Caste Commission officials.

"I just want to say that I have submitted all documents before the honorable SC Commission. Whatever my complaints are, the SC Commission will verify those as well. Soon, the honorable Chairperson will inform you," said Sameer Wankhede. "What I wanted to tell the honourable chairperson, I have said, and I have presented all the relevant. documents," he added also condemning Nawab Malik's allegations against him.

This also comes after Arun Haldar, Vice-Chairman of the NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes), visited Sameer Wankhede's father - Dyandev Wankhede. Haldar assured Dyandev Wankhede that his family will not be harassed anymore. The NCSC has assured that an investigation will be conducted and action will be taken.

"Can an official keep a fake certificate in front of the commission? Don’t we have any experience? According to my experience, he (Sameer Wankhede) cannot show a fake certificate or else he will lose his job. We have asked the Maharashtra government for a report on this in 7 days," said Haldar.

Nawab Malik attacks NCB Zonal Director Sameer Director & Arun Haldar

After the recent high profile Mumbai cruise drug bust, NCP leader Nawab Malik began attacking Sameer Wankhede. Malik shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. The Maharashtra Minister also alleged that Wankhede hid his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam. In addition, Malik has also sought a probe into Wankhede's status. Malik has also shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate that mentions Wankhede's father's name as 'Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede'.

However, Wankhede later countered Malik and issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Now, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) affirmed that no records of the purported religious conversion of Sameer Wankhede has been found and that his caste certificates are original. Unsatisfied by NCSC, Malik has mentioned he'll approach the President regarding the matter, though thus far, Malik hasn't taken any of his allegations to any authority but sharing them liberally with the media. Wankhede alleged that he was being targetted due to his profile arrests like - Aryan Khan, Nawab Malik's son-in-law and Rhea Chakraborty. Wankhede has also been accused of extortion to the tune of Rs 8 crores by one of the independent witnesses in the Cordelia cruise drug bust, which he has fervently denied.