WATCH: Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Eastern Peripheral Expressway Near Delhi

General News

An aircraft had to make an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad’s Sadarpur village on Thursday.

An aircraft had to make an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad’s Sadarpur village on Thursday after technical glitches were reported. As per sources, the aircraft which was a small NCC training craft was forced to make an emergency landing after it faced a technical fault. 

Single domestic GDS platform, better aircraft utilisation help Air India cut expenses

As per the images released, the logo on the tail shows that the aircraft belongs to the NCC (National Cadet Corps). During this emergency landing, one of the wings of the aircraft was damaged, however, everyone in the aircraft was reported to be safe. The aircraft is said to be a two-seater aircraft. More details are still awaited. 

STUNNING: Roaring Navy's LCA lands successfully on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

Boeing says 737 Max aircraft won't return until mid-2020, shares down by 5%

India deploys aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in Arabian Sea amid China-Pak naval drill

