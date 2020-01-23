WATCH: Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Eastern Peripheral Expressway Near Delhi

An aircraft had to make an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad’s Sadarpur village on Thursday after technical glitches were reported. As per sources, the aircraft which was a small NCC training craft was forced to make an emergency landing after it faced a technical fault.

As per the images released, the logo on the tail shows that the aircraft belongs to the NCC (National Cadet Corps). During this emergency landing, one of the wings of the aircraft was damaged, however, everyone in the aircraft was reported to be safe. The aircraft is said to be a two-seater aircraft. More details are still awaited.

Ghaziabad: An aircraft made an emergency landing at Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village today, after it faced a technical problem. pic.twitter.com/ALRTCquHGA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2020

