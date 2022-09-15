A case of open hooliganism has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where a National Cadets Corps (NCC) cadet jawan thrashed a bus conductor of the Bhopal City Link Ltd (BCLL) bus after an argument over the bus fare.

According to the preliminary information, the NCC cadet boarded the bus near the Board office for police headquarters. Soon after this, an argument broke out between the bus conductor and the NCC cadet over the fare. The incident which was captured on the CCTV camera onboard shows a verbal spat over the fare between the bus BCLL bus conductor and the NCC cadet in uniform followed by the assault from the NCC cadet. As per the visual, the argument soon escalated into violence when the NCC cadet started throwing pushes at the bus conductor. The other passenger on the bus watched the incident in horror as the NCC cadet mercilessly assaulted the man.

After assaulting the conductor, the NCC jumped out of the moving bus and fled away from the spot. The bus conductor who received the brutal thrashing was shifted to the hospital, however, he was discharged after receiving first aid.

A case has been registered under relevant sections against the NCC cadet jawan for assaulting the bus conductor and police have launched a probe into the matter.