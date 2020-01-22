Amid Tension, NCC Cadets Prepare For Republic Day Parade At The JNU Campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is all set to celebrate Republic Day after the long-drawn violence and tensions that had taken the campus by storm. The JNU saw a practice parade by NCC cadets in preparation for the upcoming Republic Day. A few days ago the JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had tweeted to announce that this was the first time that the NCC cadets of the University were participating in a parade for Republic Day celebrations at JNU.

Slowly crawling back to normalcy?

Amid registration boycott by the students' union, 82 percent of students have cleared their hostel dues by paying the revised charges, Kumar had informed on Monday. Last week, the Vice-Chancellor had informed that over 65 percent of students staying in hostels have paid their hostel fees. He had also informed about the schools and centers working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester's academic requirements.

