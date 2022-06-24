NCC Cadets To Get Bonus Points In Agnipath Scheme: Lt General Gurbirpal Singh

Director-General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, on Friday, June 24, said that bonus points will be given to NCC cadets in the Agnipath scheme. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of NCC women officers, he said that the NCC cadets will be explained about the new recruitment scheme by its officers to ensure that youths join the services in large numbers.

At the NCC Officers' Training Academy, Singh received the salute of women NCC officers. Following three months of training at the academy in Gwalior, a total of 112 women from different parts of India turned into NCC officers.

Singh further stressed that the women officers have an important responsibility of turning young people into ideal citizens, and expressed confidence that they would do it spectacularly.

While speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Singh said, "Women cadets have been in NCC since 1950 and they have done a remarkable work...Recently, Agnipath was launched for recruitment into the army. NCC officers would share more information on it and explain it at length to the cadets. NCC cadets with A, B and C certificates will get bonus points in Agnipath".

Stating that young people from different parts of India, mostly from rural areas, join the NCC, Lt Gen Singh said, "These young people would serve the military by becoming Agniveers and after completing four years in service will become ideal citizens".

Agnipath Scheme

The Centre on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI/@NCC/Twitter)