NCC's Nari Shakti, Empowering Female Cadets In India's Defence Forces

National Cadet Corps (NCC) female cadets of one Ladakh battalion were seen undergoing their annual training at Karu, Leh, along the Line of Actual Control. Donning their NCC uniforms with their .22 deluxe rifles, they symbolise the Army's Nari Shakti initiative. The Army has not only trained the cadets for firing drills but has also introduced them to a regimental way of life. The ultimate aim is to prepare the cadets for the upcoming Republic Day parade of 2024 at Kartavya Path.

The NariShakti initiative in the Indian Armed Forces

The Nari Shakti initiative has been a historic turning point in empowering women in the male-dominated entity that is the Indian armed forces, leading to significant progress and increased representation over the years. In 2015, the Central government announced an experimental scheme allowing women to become part of the combat team in the Indian Army, which previously comprised only men. This scheme resulted in the induction of India's first three women fighter pilots, breaking barriers and paving the way for more opportunities for women in the Armed Forces. Since then, there have been notable achievements that demonstrate the empowerment brought about by the Nari Shakti initiative. Avani Chaturvedi became the first female pilot to fly a MiG-21 Bison solo in 2017, showcasing the capabilities and determination of women in the armed forces.

In 2019, the Indian Army further expanded its inclusivity by inducting women into its military police ranks. These women officers are responsible for policing cantonments and other army establishments, as well as providing aid to the civil police when required. This move not only provided more opportunities for women but also helped strengthen the overall functioning and representation within the armed forces. The Navy also made significant strides in 2020, inducting 28 women officers on board 15 frontline warships, including India's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. In that year, Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar became the first woman paediatrician to hold a three-star rank in the Indian Army. More recently, Col Shuchita Shekhar became the first Women Officer of the Army Service Corps to assume command of a Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion responsible for the maintenance of the Supply Chain of the fully operational Northern Command. Col Priyanka Singh also became the first women commanding officer of a frontline Divisional Army Service Corps Battalion in the Northern Command theatre responsible for providing intimate supplies and transport cover.

According to reports from earlier this year, around 50 women officers took on leadership roles in Army units deployed in forward areas, marking a significant step towards gender equality and representation in the Indian armed forces. This development demonstrates the continued efforts of the Indian government to empower women in the military and create a more inclusive and diverse defence force.

Although progress has been made, there is still a long way to go in terms of achieving gender parity and improved representation in the armed forces. According to a government report, women account for only 0.56% and 1.08% of the Army and Air Force, respectively, while the Indian Navy leads with 6.5% representation.These numbers highlight the need for continued efforts to encourage more women to come forward and join the defending line, and the NCC is the first step in doing exactly that.

What’s NCC?

The NCC is the world's largest youth organisation associated with the Indian Armed Forces. Established in 1950, its headquarters are located in New Delhi, India. The NCC is open to voluntary participation by students from schools and universities, encompassing the Navy, Airwing, and Army. It welcomes institutions worldwide and recruits applicants from high schools, colleges,and universities across India. The NCC instils discipline and imparts basic military knowledge, including army materials and parade training. While not mandatory, it offers valuable lessons in leadership and a disciplined lifestyle.

So, how can a female individual join the NCC?

Well, according to the NCC's official website, indiancc.mygov.in, there isn't a separate criteria for girls or boys to be eligible to join the NCC. Any Indian student can become a part of the NCC. There are two divisions: the Junior and Senior division.

For the Junior division, a candidate, irrespective of being a boy or a girl, needs to be 13 years old. The enrollment period for training is around two years. To join the program, the candidate needs to contact the headmaster or principal of their school. If the school does not facilitate NCC training, they can contact the nearest NCC training unit for further guidance.

For the Senior division, a candidate's age needs to be 24 years old. The enrollment period for this training course is around three years. To join, it is similar to the Junior division. NCC prepares individuals by positively changing their personalities, giving them discipline, and thus preparing them for the defence services.