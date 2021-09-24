NCDRC Grants Rs 2 Crore Compensation To A Model For Mental Trauma Due To Wrong Haircut

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed a luxury hotel chain to pay Rs 2 crore as compensation to a model for mental trauma due to a wrong haircut. NCDRC observed that the woman lost her expected assignments and incurred a substantial loss that completely ruined her lifestyle and wrecked her aspiration to be a top model. A bench comprising President RK Agrawal and Member Dr SM Kantikar ordered the hotel to pay the woman Rs 2 crore in compensation.

"For the aforesaid discussion, the complaint is allowed partly and we are of the considered view that it would meet the end of justice in case the Complainant is granted compensation of Rs 2,00,00,000," NCDRC said.

"There is no doubt that the women are very cautious and careful with regard to their hair. They spend a handsome amount on keeping the hair in good condition. They are also emotionally attached to their hair. The Complainant was a model for hair products because of her long hair. She has done modelling for VLCC and Pantene," the NCDRC said.

"But due to haircutting against her instructions, by the opposite party no.2 (hotel salon), she lost her expected assignments and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream to be a top model. She was also working as a senior management professional and earning a decent income. She underwent severe mental breakdown and trauma due to negligence of the opposite party no.2 in cutting her hair and could not concrete her job and finally, she lost her job, " the NCDRC said.

She was supposed to appear before an interview panel, according to the complaint. She went to a hotel salon for hairstyling on April 12, 2018, a week before the interview, to appear clean and groomed in front of the interview panel. She requested a hairdresser, who had previously cut her hair during her visits to the salon.

The complaint read, "But since the particular hairdresser was not available in the salon, another hairdresser was told to do the hairstyling of the complainant in her place. Though the complainant was not satisfied with her services in the past but on the assurance of the manager of the salon that she had improved her work, the Complainant agreed to have hairstyling from her. "

The complaint stated that she specifically requested long flicks or layers covering her face in the front and back and a 4-inch straight hair trim from the bottom. However, much to the complainant's surprise, the hairdresser chopped off her whole hair, leaving only 4 inches from the top and barely reaching her shoulders, even though she had not given her instruction. She complained to the salon management about the hairdresser.

On April 13, 2018, the complainant called the salon's general manager to inquire about the situation, but he misbehaved with her, telling her that she was free to take any action she wanted against the salon. The complainant eventually approached management and informed them of the occurrence, but to no avail. Feeling aggrieved, the complainant filed a complaint alleging deficiency in service of the opposite side and requesting a formal apology from the hotel management and compensation for harassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.

The opposing party has contested the complaint, claiming that the complainant received free haircuts and hair treatments at the salon and did not fall under the Act's jurisdiction. Furthermore, the hotel claims that the compensation sought by the complainant is inflated, exaggerated, and without merit. The hotel claims that the case was brought to deceive the goal of maligning its reputation and goodwill.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Shutterstock/ANI