NCERT Announces New Course On Action Research In Educational Technology, See Details

NCERT has announced a new course on Action Research in Educational Technology. Interested students can enroll themselves in the National Council of Educational Research and Training's course for the year 2021-22. The purpose of this course is to help teachers in conducting action research which is further expected of them in teaching students. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the online course on the official website that is ncert.nic.in before 20th July 2021.

Course Details

The two-credit course aims to provide assistance in conducting in-service Teacher Professional Development in Action Research. Those who take the course will have to prepare proposals in their respective areas of work during their session. Five modules will be covered in seven weeks. Last week will be reserved for the assessment of candidates. Teachers and educators working in the field of Education with a background in research can join the course. However, it is required that the person should have knowledge in operating computers or familiarity with the simple operation of working with computers. Person should also be familiar with online meeting platforms and use of webcams as class will be conducted online.

NCERT announced recruitment

In another major announcement by NCERT, the Mandorpan Cell of NCERT has recently invited applications to prepare a panel of recruitment in the posts mentioned below. It is a contractual job under Manodarpan: Providing Psychosocial support for mental health and we'll being of Students dURING COVID-19 outbreak and beyond. This project has been approved by the Project Approval Board of education Ministry till 31st March 2021. Here is the direct link to the notification issued by NCERT.

Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies- 4

For senior consultant post- 1

For consultant post - 1

For Junior Project Fellow - 2

Important Dates

Date of advertisement of post- 6th July 2021

Last date to apply - 22nd July 2021

Salary