NCERT Director Clarifies 'Only One Chapter About Mughals Removed', Denies Having Agenda

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said that only certain portions on Mughals and in relation to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi have been removed from the history textbooks. He said that the new version of history should also come out in open.

"This is totally fake and baseless allegation. In class 12, two chapters were on the Mughals. Now, one chapter is there. Experts felt that only one chapter is sufficient. The version of new historians must also come out in open," said Professor Saklani.

When asked if Gandhi's pursuit of religious unity and communal harmony is being removed from textbooks, he said, "Not at all. Only a few lines on suggestions of experts were removed just like Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi. But Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi is there. Experts opined that these lines were unnecessarily put there."

'There is no purpose except to help students': NCERT Director

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director said that the body does not have any agenda rather than academics.

"I have amply clarified that whatever has been removed is after the due procedure and process by rationalisation. Rationalisation means experts were involved. Shamelessly it is being said that it is removed purposely. There is no purpose except to help students," said Dinesh Prasad Saklani.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS over revamping textbooks, saying no matter how much they try, they cannot erase history.

"You can (make) changes in Textbooks but you cannot change the history of the country. This is an attempt by the BJP-RSS, they can try as much as they want, but they cannot erase history," he said.