NCERT Rationalisation Row: Academics Counter 'false Propaganda' Over Revised Textbooks

More than a hundred academics assembled to counter members of NCERT's textbook development committee who alleged that texts in revised books have been "mutilated beyond recognition." In the letter addressed to NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Suhas Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav of the textbook development committee requested him to drop their names as Chief Advisors "to these mutilated and academically dysfunctional textbooks." The duo even said that there was no logic behind the removal of the contents "except to please the powers that be." Following is the letter addressed to the NCERT chief.

Letter to NCERT Director

Subject: Political Science Text Books for classes IX to XII

Dear Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani,

We, the undersigned, Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar, were Chief Advisors for the NCERT textbooks of political science prepared and originally published in 2006-07 for classes IX to XII. Through a very enriching and valuable collaboration with colleagues across the country, we were able to put together six textbooks as per NCF 2005. Of late, we have been coming across detailed news reports of the many modifications made to these textbooks. While the modifications have been justified on the grounds of 'rationalization', we fail to see any pedagogic rationale at work here. We find that the text has been mutilated beyond recognition. There are innumerable and irrational cuts and large deletions, often without any attempt to fill the gaps thus created. We were never consulted or even informed of these changes. If NCERT did consult other experts for deciding on these cuts and deletions, we explicitly state that we fully disagree with them in this regard.

We believe that any text has an internal logic and such arbitrary cuts and deletions violate the spirit of the text. The frequent and serial deletions do not seem to have any logic except to please the powers that be. Textbooks cannot and should not be shaped in this blatantly partisan manner and should not quell the spirit of critique and questioning among students of social sciences. These textbooks as they stand now do not serve the purpose of training students of political science both the principles of politics and the broad patterns of political dynamics that have occurred over time.

As academics originally associated with the preparation of these textbooks, we feel embarrassed that our names should be mentioned as Chief Advisors to these mutilated and academically dysfunctional textbooks. We wish to explicitly record our full disagreement with the entire process of re-shaping the text in the name of rationalization. Both of us would like to dissociate ourselves from these textbooks and request the NCERT to drop our names as 'chief advisors' from all Political Science Textbooks of classes IX, X, XI and XII mentioned in the 'Letter to the Students' and also in the list of Textbook Development Team at the beginning of each textbook.

We request you to give effect to this request immediately and ensure that our names are not used in the soft copies of the textbooks available at NCERT website as also in the subsequent print editions.

Sincerely,

Suhas Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav

Academics counter 'false propaganda' against NCERT

In an official statement, the academics countered the 'false propaganda' which is being peddled against NCERT for the revised textbooks. Accusing the critics of trying to gain media attention and spreading misinformation, they said that the revision is part of NCERT's efforts to reduce the burden on students.

"It is public knowledge that the school curriculum in India has not been updated for nearly two decades. The last updation of textbooks was undertaken in 2006. The current NCERT team has been making consistent efforts for reducing the burden on students and improving learning outcomes by rationalising the syllabus and making the content relevant according to current needs," the statement read.

"Through misinformation, rumours, and false allegations, they want to derail the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and disrupt the updation of NCERT textbooks," the experts further said adding that the critics are willing to endanger the future of children to further their political agenda. It is worth noting that the NCERT clarified that chapters on Evolution and the Periodic Table have not been completely dropped from the curriculum and are available in detail in class 11 and 12 textbooks. These topics were previously available in textbooks for classes 9 and 10 but have been dropped as part of the 'rationalisation exercise.'