NCM Issues Notice To UP Chief Secy Over 'Muharram Circular', Demands Clarification

Responding to the circular passed by the Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Police (DGP) regarding maintenance of COVID protocols amid Muharram processions (tazia) this year, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Tuesday demanded clarification over the contents of the circular. After many Shia organisations objected to some of the guidelines and the language, the NCM has issued a notice to the state's chief secretary RK Tiwari.

The notice has been issued on the instructions of Vice Chairman of the Commission, Atif Rashid.

"The National Commission for Minorities has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and called for a clarification on the controversial aspects of the guidelines issued by the DGP of Uttar Pradesh regarding the month of Muharram," Rashid said.

Additionally, the letter has been questioned to be in the public domain despite its confidentiality, alleged Rashid.

UP: Restrictions for Muharram processions

In view of the novel coronavirus situation in India and the outbreak of a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on August 1 announced the suspension of Muharram processions this year. The UP Directorate General of Police (DGP) has issued guidelines keeping COVID-19 protocols into consideration as no one is allowed to gather and carry out mourning processions. The government has also said that action would be taken against those who do not follow the rules. The order instructs police to take special vigilance amid the festival. The cops have been ordered to keep a tight vigil at the places where there have been disputes.

The circular by UP DGP Mukul Goel has also asked police in all districts to take clerics, peace committees, religious leaders and elite citizens in confidence by respective district administrations to ensure a prohibition on gatherings.

What is Youm-e-Ashura?

Youm-e-Ashura or Ashura is the day when Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad was martyred in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century. Since then, Hussain's and his relatives' death is mourned by the Shia Muslim community. The festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice. Thousands of followers gather to perform tazia on the streets with mourning, flagellation and wailing every year. The Shia Muslims take out Muharram processions where several Tazia (a replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain) are presented across the northern states.

(With PTI inputs)