NCMC Meets On Joshimath, Says Immediate Priority Is Complete Evacuation Of Residents From Affected Areas

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Tuesday reviewed the situation in Joshimath where cracks have appeared in buildings and other structures and stressed that the immediate priority should be to ensure the complete and safe evacuation of all residents in the affected zone.

At a meeting of the NCMC, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba stressed that priority should also be accorded to the demolition of vulnerable structures in a safe manner, an official statement said.

The NCMC conveyed that all studies and investigations, including geotechnical, geophysical and hydrological, should be completed in a coordinated and time-bound manner.

The chief secretary of Uttarakhand briefed the NCMC about the current situation and informed that residents of severely damaged houses were being shifted to safe places.

Relief shelters have been identified in Joshimath and Pipalkoti to accommodate the affected families and appropriate compensation and relief measures are being provided by the state government, the statement said.

The chief secretary apprised the committee that the operation of the Joshimath-Auli ropeway has been discontinued and construction works in and around the Joshimath municipality area have been stopped till further orders.

The national and state disaster response forces have been deployed to help the district administration in their relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The cabinet secretary assured the chief secretary that all central agencies will continue to be available for necessary assistance.

The Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed the committee that a team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and National Institute of Hydrology visited the affected areas on January 6-7 to assess the situation, the statement said.

The team also interacted with the district administration to understand their requirements.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla apprised the committee that a high-level team of home ministry officials, led by the secretary, border management, is currently at Joshimath for an assessment of the situation.

The meeting was also attended by top officials of the ministries of home affairs, power, information and broadcasting, water resources, and mines, members of the NDMA, the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Scientific Secretary to the Chairman of the ISRO, besides others.

