NCP Backs AK Saseendran In Mullaperiyar Baby Dam Row; Ensures Full Support For Action

Following the controversial felling of trees at the Mullaperiyar Baby Dam, the Nationalist Congress Party has reaffirmed its stand that its leader and state Forest Minister AK Saseendran had no role in the contentious matter. The party said it will extend full support to its MLA's action of suspending the official who had issued the order.

Last week, Kerala Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife), Bennichan Thomas had granted permission to chop off the 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam, reported ANI.

Reportedly, the issue came into the limelight only after Kerela Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan received a 'letter of thanks' from his Tamil Nadu counterpart CM MK Stalin for granting permission to cut trees near the Baby dam in Mullaperiyar reservoir. The Kerala government had maintained that it was not aware of the decision taken by the Forest official.

NCP backs Saseendran

The NCP which has its stance at the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala on Sunday convened a meeting chaired by party President PC Chacko. Talks were held upon issues including the feeling of trees at Mullaperiyar Dam and the rising price of commodities in the state. The party extended its full support to the Minister and said that the party will be organising a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 27 at 10:30 am against the ongoing rise in the price of cooking gas and other petroleum products.

On Saseendran's stand, Chacko asserted that the Forest Minister had acted promptly to the issue and decisively against the official. He further added that if more people were involved they too would have had faced similar action.

Saseendran criticises state officials for 'serious lapse'

The Forest Minister Sassendran had last week stated that the order was an 'unusual one' and that there was a serious lapse on the part of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildfire) and Chief Wildlife Warden, who had issued the order. Earlier in the day, Saseendran had said that the order was passed without the knowledge of his office, or that of the Irrigation minister or the Chief Minister's office.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had on Saturday, November 6 acknowledged CM Vijayan for "granting permission" for decking 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir and said he was notified by his officers of the Water Resources Department that the necessary approval was granted by the Forest Department of Kerala.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: INSTAGRAM@AKSASSENDRANOFFICIAL/PTI)