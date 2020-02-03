'How Did You Get Your Independence?': NCP Blasts BJP MP's Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi

Responding to BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s controversial remarks about Mahatma Gandhi on Monday, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon slammed him for making false claims. He contended that India could not have achieved Independence without Mahatma Gandhi’s efforts. Furthermore, he termed BJP’s claim of working for the Constitution as “false”.

NCP MP Majeed Memon said, “I must convey to the Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party that what he is saying is absurd. What he is saying is far from the truth. If Mahatma Gandhi had only done drama and had taken no steps to chase the British people out, how did you get your Independence, how did you get your Constitution, how is it that you are breathing in a free atmosphere, free India- your own India, people’s own India?"

He elaborated, “How did you get your Constitution? So, to talk such nonsense which has absolutely no base and value, in fact, your leaders, your party is doing all kinds of natak (drama) to say that we are saving democracy and working for the Constitution. All their claims are false.”

'His struggle was adjustment and understanding'

Speaking at a public event in Bengaluru, former Union Minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde alleged that Mahatma Gandhi was in cahoots with the British. Terming his freedom struggle as “drama”, Hegde lamented the fact that Gandhi was considered as a big freedom fighter. Moreover, the BJP MP buttressed his claim by observing that Mahatma Gandhi had never been beaten with a baton.

Anantkumar Hegde remarked, “Mahatma Gandhi used to ask the British how to carry out the freedom struggle. His struggle was adjustment and understanding. We will pretend like we fought against you, after that you take us and imprison us. Just make sure you look after us well, that’s all we want. He was never beaten with a baton. But still today, we call him a huge freedom fighter and write books about him.”

He added, “Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle.”

