NCP Demands Action Against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri Over His Remarks In Lok Sabha

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his remarks on the floor of the Lower House.

“What is very disgusting is BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad were laughing instead of stopping or correcting Bidhuri from speaking in such a manner,” Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of NCP’s Sharad Pawar-led group, told reporters.

Crasto wondered why Bidhuri had still not been suspended. “The Speaker must take action immediately. Will the BJP suspend him from the party or will they give him a promotion,” asked Crasto.

Bidhuri’s remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the “success of Chandrayaan-3” in the Lok Sabha triggered a furore, with opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took “serious note” of certain objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

“Just a warning for this kind of behaviour and language? Why is this leniency being accorded? Is it because he is from the BJP,” asked Crasto.

The Defence Minister had expressed regret in the House immediately after Bidhuri made the objectionable remarks on Thursday night.