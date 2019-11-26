Maharashtra: NCP Demands Governor Make Congress' Thorat Protem Speaker, Ignore Fadnavis

NCP Legislative Party leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday demanded that Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat be made the protem speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Addressing the press in Mumbai, Patil said the precedence and convention of the House have been the appointment of the senior-most member as the pro-tem Speaker of the House until the government proves its majority and elects a member for the post. On Tuesday, Balasaheb Thorat was made the Legislative party leader of Congress.

''We three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) believe that the Governor should only appoint eight-term MLA Balasaheb Thorat as the pro-tem Speaker as he is the senior-most member. We have placed this demand with the Governor and we hope he considers,'' Jayant Patil told reporters. He read out lines from the letter submitted to the Governor by the three parties in this regard. Jayant Patil also said that their coalition does not wish to see a repeat of Karnataka where the ''convention was not followed regarding the appointment of Pro-tem Speaker.''

Letter to the Governor

In the letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the three parties have cited the Supreme Court order on Tuesday that made it clear that the proceedings should be conducted in accordance with the law. ''The law and the constitutional convention is unequivocally clear in this regard that the pro-tem Speaker has to be the senior-most member of the House. You are kindly requested to adhere to this well-settled constitutional and parliamentary convention and appoint Shri. Balasaheb Thorat as the Speaker pro-tem. Any departure from the above would be plainly unconstitutional,'' the letter read.

The three parties have also noted in their letter that the appointment of pro-tem Speaker in this regard cannot be done by the Governor with aid and advice of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. ''It is also important to note that the Shri Devendra Fadnavis has no Constitutional right or authority to advice Your Excellency for the appointment of pro-tem Speaker before proving the majority in the House.''

Balasaheb Thorat made Congress Legislative Part boss

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has been elected as the party's legislature wing leader, the Congress said on Tuesday. AICC general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge made the announcement at a meeting of the party MLAs held at a hotel in Mumbai. "The Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) has approved the name of Balasaheb Thorat as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," Kharge told the MLAs. Thorat is an eight-term MLA and currently heads the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

SC orders immediate floor test

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

